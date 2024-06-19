Muttiah Muralitharan to invest Rs 1,400 cr in K'taka beverages unit

Sri Lanka cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan will invest a total of Rs 1,400 crore in phases to establish a beverages (soft drinks) and confectionery unit in Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagara district, according to Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on 18 June.

The announcement came after Patil held discussions with Muralitharan, who met him to discuss the project.

In a statement by the Minister's office, Patil said the former Sri Lanka cricketer Muralitharan plans to manufacture beverages and confectioneries under the brand "Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries." The project, initially planned with an investment of Rs 230 crore, has now been revised to a total of Rs 1,000 crore. It will be further increased to Rs 1,400 crore in a few years, he said.