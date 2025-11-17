Fresh friction emerges within Tata Trusts as Neville Tata’s induction faces objections

Barely weeks after long-time trustee Mehli Mistry’s exit, new signs of discord are surfacing within the Tata Trusts, the principal shareholders of Tata Sons. People familiar with internal discussions, were quoted by Moneycontrol as saying that the proposed induction of Neville Tata, son of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, has triggered fresh tensions at a time when key governance decisions lie ahead.

Neville Tata had been expected to join both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the two largest shareholders of Tata Sons. While the Sir Dorabji Trust cleared his three-year appointment and also approved the induction of veteran executive Bhaskar Bhat on 11 November, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust stalled the move. Trustee Venu Srinivasan, whose term had recently been renewed, objected on procedural grounds, arguing that Neville’s induction was not listed on the meeting agenda.

Although sensitive items are occasionally taken up under “other matters” for confidentiality, the objection prevented the matter from being considered. The procedural concerns were first reported on 13 November.

The pushback is particularly notable because Srinivasan and Noel Tata were previously viewed as broadly aligned during internal disagreements earlier this year. Those tensions culminated in Mehli Mistry’s departure after several trustees, including, Darius Khambata, Jehangir H. C. Jehangir, Pramit Jhaveri and others, raised concerns over information-sharing within the Trusts. These disputes contributed to the non-renewal of Vijay Singh’s term on the Tata Sons board, following opposition from the same group of trustees.

Despite that backdrop, Mehli Mistry’s reappointment to the Tata Trusts did not go through after Noel Tata, Srinivasan and Vijay Singh voiced objections. Mistry later withdrew a caveat filed with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner and said he would not pursue the matter further.

Srinivasan, who had been a key figure in Noel Tata’s outreach efforts, including engagement with senior government leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah, was subsequently reappointed. His tenure was initially set for life but amended to three years in line with state rules.

It is against this recent history that Srinivasan’s stance on Neville’s induction is being interpreted by insiders as a sign of possible realignments within the Trusts, though the extent of any long-term shift remains unclear.