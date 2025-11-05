Mehli Mistry ends dispute with Tata Trusts, calls for ‘quietus’ to controversy
Departure seen as move to preserve Ratan Tata’s legacy and restore calm within the Trusts
In a move aimed at ending weeks of speculation and internal discord, former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has decided to part ways with the organisation, saying that escalating the dispute would cause “irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts.”
In a letter addressed to Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Mistry, a long-time confidant of Ratan Tata, said his decision was guided by his commitment to the late patriarch’s values. “My commitment to Ratan N Tata’s vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy,” he wrote. Quoting his mentor, Mistry added: “Nobody is bigger than the institution it serves.”
Mistry’s conciliatory exit comes just days after he filed a caveat petition before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking a “fair hearing” before any move to remove him as trustee. His renomination was rejected by other trustees, including Noel Tata, industrialist Venu Srinivasan, and former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh, at a meeting on 28 October, effectively ending his tenure.
Sources within the group suggested that Mistry’s decision could help restore peace after weeks of unease within one of India’s most respected philanthropic institutions. “It’s unclear what prompted Mistry’s sudden decision to withdraw, though he may have been advised against pursuing legal action,” a senior insider told The Indian Express.
In his letter, Mistry reflected on his association with Ratan Tata and his years of service to the Trusts. “It has been my privilege to serve as a Trustee, an opportunity granted through the personal endorsement of the late Ratan N Tata, my dearest friend and mentor,” he wrote. “I believe this letter should assist in putting the quietus on speculative reports that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and are inimical to its vision.”
Calling the Trusts “synonymous with integrity and service to the nation,” Mistry reaffirmed his faith in Ratan Tata’s philosophy of “ethical governance, quiet philanthropy and utmost integrity.” He expressed hope that the Trusts’ future actions would continue to reflect “transparency, good governance and public interest.”
Mistry’s departure has sparked renewed discussion about the evolving power structure within the Tata Trusts, which collectively hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Observers see the development as a consolidation of authority under Noel Tata, who took over as Chairman earlier this year.
A cousin of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, Mehli Mistry was known for his behind-the-scenes influence during key strategic phases under Ratan Tata’s leadership. His exit marks the end of an era in which consensus and collective decision-making defined the Trusts’ functioning, a tradition that now appears to be giving way to formal voting and internal divisions.
Last week, the Trusts had unanimously reappointed Venu Srinivasan as a lifetime trustee, a move that had Mistry’s backing, though he and several other trustees had insisted that all future appointments be approved unanimously.
During Ratan Tata’s tenure, such votes were rare; decisions were reached through dialogue and mutual understanding. Mistry’s graceful withdrawal, invoking the late leader’s ideals, appears intended to steer the institution back toward that spirit of unity and discretion.
With Agency Inputs
