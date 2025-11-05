Mehli Mistry ends dispute with Tata Trusts, calls for ‘quietus’ to controversy

In a move aimed at ending weeks of speculation and internal discord, former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has decided to part ways with the organisation, saying that escalating the dispute would cause “irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts.”

In a letter addressed to Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Mistry, a long-time confidant of Ratan Tata, said his decision was guided by his commitment to the late patriarch’s values. “My commitment to Ratan N Tata’s vision includes a responsibility to ensure that the Tata Trusts are not plunged into controversy,” he wrote. Quoting his mentor, Mistry added: “Nobody is bigger than the institution it serves.”

Mistry’s conciliatory exit comes just days after he filed a caveat petition before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking a “fair hearing” before any move to remove him as trustee. His renomination was rejected by other trustees, including Noel Tata, industrialist Venu Srinivasan, and former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh, at a meeting on 28 October, effectively ending his tenure.

Sources within the group suggested that Mistry’s decision could help restore peace after weeks of unease within one of India’s most respected philanthropic institutions. “It’s unclear what prompted Mistry’s sudden decision to withdraw, though he may have been advised against pursuing legal action,” a senior insider told The Indian Express.

In his letter, Mistry reflected on his association with Ratan Tata and his years of service to the Trusts. “It has been my privilege to serve as a Trustee, an opportunity granted through the personal endorsement of the late Ratan N Tata, my dearest friend and mentor,” he wrote. “I believe this letter should assist in putting the quietus on speculative reports that do not serve the interests of the Tata Trusts and are inimical to its vision.”