From oil to overseas income, India faces expanding economic pressure

The United States’ decision to impose a naval blockade targeting Iran-linked maritime traffic is expected to have far-reaching consequences for India, extending well beyond the immediate surge in oil prices.

The move, announced by Donald Trump following the collapse of negotiations with Tehran, has already unsettled global energy markets. While Washington has indicated that vessels not linked to Iran will still be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, early signals suggest broader disruption is under way.

Shipping activity has become more cautious, with rising insurance premiums and freight costs reflecting heightened geopolitical risk. The international benchmark Brent crude has climbed above $100 a barrel, driven not only by supply concerns but also by uncertainty in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

For India, the implications are significant due to its deep reliance on the Gulf region for energy imports.

Energy supply pressures intensify

A substantial share of India’s crude oil imports passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making the country highly sensitive to any disruption. Even without a complete shutdown, increased shipping costs and delays are likely to push up the landed price of oil, feeding directly into domestic fuel costs and inflation.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are also at risk. A large proportion of India’s LNG imports transit through the same route, meaning any interruption could affect power generation, fertiliser production and city gas networks. Unlike oil, gas markets tend to tighten quickly, leaving fewer affordable alternatives.

The impact is expected to be even more pronounced in the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), widely used in Indian households. With a majority of LPG demand met through imports, most of which move via Hormuz, any price increase could translate directly into higher cooking fuel costs, potentially raising the government’s subsidy burden.

Inflation and industrial costs

Rising energy prices are likely to have a cascading effect across the economy. Higher transport costs, increased fertiliser prices and elevated input costs for industries such as chemicals, plastics and manufacturing could push up overall inflation.

Companies may face pressure on profit margins unless they pass on the increased costs to consumers, which would further amplify price rises across sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods.