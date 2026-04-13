From oil to overseas income, India faces expanding economic pressure
For India, this is not a single shock but a mix of risks — energy security, inflation, currency stability and external balances
The United States’ decision to impose a naval blockade targeting Iran-linked maritime traffic is expected to have far-reaching consequences for India, extending well beyond the immediate surge in oil prices.
The move, announced by Donald Trump following the collapse of negotiations with Tehran, has already unsettled global energy markets. While Washington has indicated that vessels not linked to Iran will still be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, early signals suggest broader disruption is under way.
Shipping activity has become more cautious, with rising insurance premiums and freight costs reflecting heightened geopolitical risk. The international benchmark Brent crude has climbed above $100 a barrel, driven not only by supply concerns but also by uncertainty in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.
For India, the implications are significant due to its deep reliance on the Gulf region for energy imports.
Energy supply pressures intensify
A substantial share of India’s crude oil imports passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making the country highly sensitive to any disruption. Even without a complete shutdown, increased shipping costs and delays are likely to push up the landed price of oil, feeding directly into domestic fuel costs and inflation.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are also at risk. A large proportion of India’s LNG imports transit through the same route, meaning any interruption could affect power generation, fertiliser production and city gas networks. Unlike oil, gas markets tend to tighten quickly, leaving fewer affordable alternatives.
The impact is expected to be even more pronounced in the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), widely used in Indian households. With a majority of LPG demand met through imports, most of which move via Hormuz, any price increase could translate directly into higher cooking fuel costs, potentially raising the government’s subsidy burden.
Inflation and industrial costs
Rising energy prices are likely to have a cascading effect across the economy. Higher transport costs, increased fertiliser prices and elevated input costs for industries such as chemicals, plastics and manufacturing could push up overall inflation.
Companies may face pressure on profit margins unless they pass on the increased costs to consumers, which would further amplify price rises across sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods.
External balance and currency concerns
Elevated crude prices are expected to widen India’s import bill, putting pressure on the trade and current account deficits. This, in turn, could weaken the rupee and limit the ability of policymakers to manage economic conditions through monetary measures.
Financial markets may also react to prolonged uncertainty, tightening liquidity and increasing volatility.
Remittances and diaspora risks
Beyond energy, analysts point to a deeper vulnerability linked to India’s large expatriate population in the Gulf. Millions of Indian workers in the region send substantial remittances back home each year.
Any economic slowdown in Gulf countries triggered by prolonged disruption could affect employment prospects and reduce remittance flows, impacting household incomes in India and adding strain to external finances.
Geopolitical trigger and wider impact
The current escalation follows the breakdown of US-Iran talks over issues including nuclear activity and regional influence. While the blockade is intended to exert pressure on Iran without fully closing the Strait of Hormuz, its practical impact has already extended beyond its stated scope.
For India, the situation represents not a single shock but a combination of risks, ranging from energy security and inflation to currency stability and external balances, underscoring the country’s continued dependence on the Gulf for both energy and economic linkages.
With PTI, IANS inputs
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