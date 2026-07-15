Gautam Adani files affidavit rejecting claims of deal with US authorities

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has told a US court under oath that he is unaware of any promise, agreement or exchange that led the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to seek dismissal of the criminal case against him.

In a sworn affidavit filed before the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Adani said he was not aware of "anything promised, offered, sought, received, agreed to, or accepted" by anyone in connection with the government's decision to drop the indictment.

The affidavit was submitted in response to an 8 July order by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, who directed Adani to clarify whether he knew of any promise, offer, agreement or benefit linked to the DoJ's request to dismiss the charges with prejudice.

Adani also denied any knowledge of an arrangement involving the exchange of anything of value in return for the dismissal of the case.

The criminal indictment, filed in November 2024 under the Joe Biden administration, accused Adani and seven others of participating in a scheme to pay about USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure power supply contracts and of misleading investors while raising funds in US markets. Adani has consistently denied the allegations.

Addressing speculation that the DoJ's decision was linked to Adani Group's proposed investment plans in the United States, Adani said the company's intention to invest USD 10 billion had been announced publicly on 13 November 2024, before the indictment was unsealed.