Gujarat revises compensation after farmers' protests over Adani project

The Gujarat government has revised its compensation policy for farmers whose land is used for electricity transmission lines and towers as part of an Adani Group project, linking payouts to the prevailing market value instead of the jantri rate and introducing full upfront payment before work begins, following sustained protests by farmers over the earlier compensation regime.

Farmers in several parts of the state had been protesting against the policy of installing electricity transmission lines and poles on agricultural land, arguing that the compensation offered was inadequate.

Announcing the changes on Friday, the government said compensation for transmission lines passing through farmland had so far been calculated at 200 per cent of the jantri value. Responding to long-standing representations from farmer organisations, it has now decided to calculate compensation at twice the prevailing market value of the land.

The jantri rate is the government-notified benchmark value used for land and property transactions in Gujarat.

The government has also enhanced compensation for land occupied by electricity transmission towers.