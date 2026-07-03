In PM Modi’s home state, Morbi farmers take on Adani over transmission project

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, farmers from around 35 villages in Morbi district — known as the Patidar heartland — have been locked in a confrontation with the Adani Group for the past two weeks, protesting the installation of high-voltage electricity transmission towers on agricultural land.

The agitating farmers are demanding the relocation of the towers from farmlands and compensation for land affected by the project.

The transmission towers are being erected by Halvad Transmission Ltd, a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), the country’s largest private-sector power transmission and distribution company. The infrastructure is part of the transmission network being developed for the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone.