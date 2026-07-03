Kerala not a state where Adani can act unchecked: Venugopal on Vizhinjam deal

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Thursday accused the Adani Group of attempting to push through the proposed sale of a 49 per cent stake in the company operating the Vizhinjam International Seaport without properly informing the Kerala government, asserting that the state was “not like BJP-ruled states” where the conglomerate could act unchecked.

Responding to questions in New Delhi on the proposed transfer of a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) to Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Venugopal said the Adani Group owed an explanation, particularly as the transaction was still awaiting regulatory approvals.

He said the company could not proceed with such a move by keeping the Kerala government in the dark and suggested that the group appeared to believe it could operate in Kerala in the same way it allegedly did in some BJP-ruled states. Venugopal maintained that Kerala was different and that no corporate group could assume the authority to take decisions over a strategic public asset without the state’s knowledge or consent.

The proposed transaction was announced on Tuesday by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), which said MSC, the world’s largest shipping and logistics company, would acquire a 49 per cent stake in AVPPL for around USD 1.4 billion.