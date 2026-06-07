Kerala has vast untapped potential in blue economy: V.D. Satheesan

On the eve of World Ocean Day, Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan outlined an ambitious vision to transform the state into India's leading maritime hub, saying its vast coastline, ports and marine resources position it to become a key driver of the country's blue economy.

In an article released by the Public Relations Department, Satheesan said Kerala's 600-km coastline, two international ports, a container terminal, 17 non-major ports, fishing harbours, inland waterways and tourism assets provide a strong foundation for sustainable maritime-led growth.

“Kerala has the potential to emerge as India's maritime gateway,” he said, stressing that the state's future economic strategy would be built around port-led development, coastal shipping, logistics, shipbuilding, fisheries, aquaculture, cruise tourism and maritime services.

“The government's vision is to integrate these assets and transform the state into a major port-led economy, with at least 50 per cent of cargo currently transported by road eventually shifted to sea routes,” the chief minister said.

According to Satheesan, the first phase of the strategy focuses on strengthening cargo movement through coastal shipping, followed by the expansion of cruise shipping and tourism projects linked to Kerala's extensive river network.