Kerala has vast untapped potential in blue economy: V.D. Satheesan
CM says Kerala's 600-km coastline, ports, inland waterways and tourism assets provide a strong foundation for sustainable maritime-led growth
On the eve of World Ocean Day, Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan outlined an ambitious vision to transform the state into India's leading maritime hub, saying its vast coastline, ports and marine resources position it to become a key driver of the country's blue economy.
In an article released by the Public Relations Department, Satheesan said Kerala's 600-km coastline, two international ports, a container terminal, 17 non-major ports, fishing harbours, inland waterways and tourism assets provide a strong foundation for sustainable maritime-led growth.
“Kerala has the potential to emerge as India's maritime gateway,” he said, stressing that the state's future economic strategy would be built around port-led development, coastal shipping, logistics, shipbuilding, fisheries, aquaculture, cruise tourism and maritime services.
“The government's vision is to integrate these assets and transform the state into a major port-led economy, with at least 50 per cent of cargo currently transported by road eventually shifted to sea routes,” the chief minister said.
According to Satheesan, the first phase of the strategy focuses on strengthening cargo movement through coastal shipping, followed by the expansion of cruise shipping and tourism projects linked to Kerala's extensive river network.
He said the transformation could generate lakhs of jobs while unlocking significant economic value from the state's underutilised maritime resources.
Drawing a comparison with global maritime success stories, Satheesan noted that nearly 28 per cent of Dubai's GDP comes from its port sector and argued that Kerala's coastline offers similar untapped opportunities for growth.
A key pillar of the state's maritime ambitions is the deep-water international transshipment hub at Vizhinjam International Seaport, which he described as a potential model for sustainable port development in South Asia and a gateway for global shipping traffic.
At the same time, Satheesan emphasised that economic growth must go hand in hand with environmental stewardship. He called for stronger ocean governance, marine conservation and sustainable use of coastal resources.
Highlighting challenges such as marine pollution, plastic waste, climate change and coastal erosion, he warned that these threats could undermine both marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods if left unaddressed.
The chief minister also identified emerging sectors including green ports, smart shipping, offshore renewable energy, marine biotechnology, sustainable aquaculture and blue carbon initiatives as future growth engines for Kerala's blue economy.
“Protecting our oceans is not only an environmental responsibility but also an investment in humanity's future and sustainable development,” Satheesan said, urging collective action to preserve marine resources while harnessing their economic potential.
With PTI inputs
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