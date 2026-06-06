Kerala government reinstates suspended IAS officers Ashok and Prasanth

The V.D. Satheesan-led Kerala government has withdrawn the suspension orders issued against senior IAS officers Dr B. Ashok and N. Prasanth, ending a prolonged chapter of disciplinary action that began under the previous Pinarayi Vijayan administration.

The decision clears the way for both officers to return to active service, with the government expected to announce their new postings shortly.

The move marks a significant reversal of actions taken against the two officers, both of whom had, at various times, been at odds with the previous government over administrative and policy matters.

Officials indicated that the decision followed a review of pending disciplinary cases and came amid a shortage of senior IAS officers in the state. The new administration is also understood to have taken the view that some of the disciplinary proceedings initiated during the previous regime were excessive.

Dr B. Ashok, who served as Principal Secretary of the Sainik Welfare Department, was suspended shortly before the Assembly election results were declared. The then government accused him of violating service conduct rules by making public remarks critical of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, government policies and administrative functioning through media interactions and social media posts.

The suspension order alleged that Ashok had spoken publicly without obtaining prior government approval, thereby breaching the All India Services Conduct Rules and damaging the government's image.

Ashok challenged the action, arguing that the caretaker government lacked the authority to impose such a penalty and maintaining that the suspension was legally unsustainable.