Kerala government reinstates suspended IAS officers Ashok and Prasanth
Decision reverses disciplinary action taken under previous administration and paves the way for a bureaucratic reshuffle
The V.D. Satheesan-led Kerala government has withdrawn the suspension orders issued against senior IAS officers Dr B. Ashok and N. Prasanth, ending a prolonged chapter of disciplinary action that began under the previous Pinarayi Vijayan administration.
The decision clears the way for both officers to return to active service, with the government expected to announce their new postings shortly.
The move marks a significant reversal of actions taken against the two officers, both of whom had, at various times, been at odds with the previous government over administrative and policy matters.
Officials indicated that the decision followed a review of pending disciplinary cases and came amid a shortage of senior IAS officers in the state. The new administration is also understood to have taken the view that some of the disciplinary proceedings initiated during the previous regime were excessive.
Dr B. Ashok, who served as Principal Secretary of the Sainik Welfare Department, was suspended shortly before the Assembly election results were declared. The then government accused him of violating service conduct rules by making public remarks critical of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, government policies and administrative functioning through media interactions and social media posts.
The suspension order alleged that Ashok had spoken publicly without obtaining prior government approval, thereby breaching the All India Services Conduct Rules and damaging the government's image.
Ashok challenged the action, arguing that the caretaker government lacked the authority to impose such a penalty and maintaining that the suspension was legally unsustainable.
His tenure under the previous administration was marked by several transfers, including moves from key assignments in the Agriculture Department and other senior administrative positions. Some of those transfers were subsequently challenged before administrative tribunals.
N. Prasanth, meanwhile, had remained out of service for nearly two years and faced multiple rounds of disciplinary proceedings. His first suspension came in November 2024 after he posted criticism and allegations against former Chief Secretary Dr A. Jayathilak on social media.
Known for his outspoken online presence, Prasanth frequently responded to official actions through social media posts and satirical commentary. One of the final proceedings against him related to allegations that he authored an article on Kerala's lottery system for an English newspaper without prior approval from the government.
The reinstatement of both officers is being seen as an indication of the Satheesan government's approach towards rebuilding relations with the bureaucracy and reassessing controversial decisions taken by its predecessor.
Their return is also expected to trigger a wider reshuffle within the state administration, with changes likely across the Secretariat and several key departments in the coming days.
With IANS inputs
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