Development is about quality of living, not giant buildings: Kerala CM Satheesan

Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan on Sunday said development should be measured by improvements in people's living standards rather than the construction of large buildings, as he unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Kochi, Ernakulam district and the state through investments in infrastructure, aviation, ports and social welfare.

Addressing a function organised to felicitate the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs from Ernakulam district, Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) government's primary objective was to strengthen Kerala's economy and ensure that economic gains translated into a better quality of life for ordinary citizens.

“If we can improve our economic situation, then the next thing to be done is equitable distribution of wealth. We need to examine what all we can do to improve the living standards of the people,” he said.

“Development is part of it. But it does not mean acquiring land and constructing huge buildings. Development comes when there is a visible improvement in the living standards of the people,” the Chief Minister added.

First Budget on 19 June

Satheesan said improving Kerala's financial position would be one of the biggest challenges facing his government, particularly as it assumes responsibility for managing the state's finances.

He announced that the government's first Budget would be presented in the Assembly on 19 June and would include major initiatives across sectors such as health, education and basic infrastructure.

Without revealing specific details, he said the government was preparing a series of transformative projects aimed at reshaping Kerala's economic landscape.

Among the proposals outlined were plans to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand aviation facilities and position the state as a major logistics and connectivity hub.

Satheesan said the government intended to turn Kerala into a “seaport city” through enhanced port-linked development and launch what he described as the highest number of aviation projects currently planned anywhere in Asia.

Kochi to become model modern city

The Chief Minister also outlined plans for a major urban transformation of Kochi, which he described as a potential model city for the rest of the country.

According to Satheesan, Kochi should expand beyond its present boundaries and evolve into a “twin city”, with administrative institutions relocated away from the congested urban core as part of a long-term planning strategy.

“Such urban planning is a priority for us. It will not only help city residents but will also benefit people living in nearby villages,” he said.

Satheesan expressed confidence that the district was uniquely positioned to drive change because it is represented by the Chief Minister, three ministers, Members of Parliament and several legislators.

“We can make a change. But no one can do anything alone in today's world. We need teams and people with expertise in every field,” he said.