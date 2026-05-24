Development is about quality of living, not giant buildings: Kerala CM Satheesan
Chief Minister outlines ambitious plans for ports, aviation, urban transformation and welfare in first major address on Kerala's future roadmap
Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan on Sunday said development should be measured by improvements in people's living standards rather than the construction of large buildings, as he unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Kochi, Ernakulam district and the state through investments in infrastructure, aviation, ports and social welfare.
Addressing a function organised to felicitate the Chief Minister, ministers and MLAs from Ernakulam district, Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) government's primary objective was to strengthen Kerala's economy and ensure that economic gains translated into a better quality of life for ordinary citizens.
“If we can improve our economic situation, then the next thing to be done is equitable distribution of wealth. We need to examine what all we can do to improve the living standards of the people,” he said.
“Development is part of it. But it does not mean acquiring land and constructing huge buildings. Development comes when there is a visible improvement in the living standards of the people,” the Chief Minister added.
First Budget on 19 June
Satheesan said improving Kerala's financial position would be one of the biggest challenges facing his government, particularly as it assumes responsibility for managing the state's finances.
He announced that the government's first Budget would be presented in the Assembly on 19 June and would include major initiatives across sectors such as health, education and basic infrastructure.
Without revealing specific details, he said the government was preparing a series of transformative projects aimed at reshaping Kerala's economic landscape.
Among the proposals outlined were plans to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand aviation facilities and position the state as a major logistics and connectivity hub.
Satheesan said the government intended to turn Kerala into a “seaport city” through enhanced port-linked development and launch what he described as the highest number of aviation projects currently planned anywhere in Asia.
Kochi to become model modern city
The Chief Minister also outlined plans for a major urban transformation of Kochi, which he described as a potential model city for the rest of the country.
According to Satheesan, Kochi should expand beyond its present boundaries and evolve into a “twin city”, with administrative institutions relocated away from the congested urban core as part of a long-term planning strategy.
“Such urban planning is a priority for us. It will not only help city residents but will also benefit people living in nearby villages,” he said.
Satheesan expressed confidence that the district was uniquely positioned to drive change because it is represented by the Chief Minister, three ministers, Members of Parliament and several legislators.
“We can make a change. But no one can do anything alone in today's world. We need teams and people with expertise in every field,” he said.
Push for film industry hub
In the presence of leading Malayalam actors Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban, Satheesan also hinted at plans to strengthen Kerala's position in the film industry.
Drawing comparisons with established film production hubs in Hyderabad and Chennai, he said the government intended to leave a lasting imprint on the sector.
“Like the film industries in Hyderabad and Chennai, this government will place its signature in the film sector. I promise that we will leave our mark,” he said.
Welfare and social harmony
The Chief Minister also highlighted welfare initiatives, particularly for senior citizens, stating that Kerala's development model would include greater attention to the needs of the elderly.
He referred to the creation of a dedicated department for older persons and said the state should aspire to become a more civilised society by ensuring their well-being and dignity.
Satheesan further stressed the importance of preserving Kerala's secular character and maintaining communal harmony.
The state, he said, must continue to uphold peaceful coexistence among different religious communities and safeguard its tradition of social inclusiveness.
Mammootty wishes CM success
Actor Mammootty, speaking at the event, congratulated Satheesan and wished him success in office.
The veteran actor noted that he had portrayed chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in films, but said the responsibilities of holding the office in real life were far greater.
“To be a Chief Minister in reality is much harder, and that is the responsibility which has come upon V.D. Satheesan. He has to discharge that duty very carefully,” Mammootty said.
The UDF returned to power in Kerala after a decade in opposition, securing 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly and delivering one of its most decisive electoral victories in recent years.
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