Satheesan unveils Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony

V.D. Satheesan on Sunday announced his Council of Ministers ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new United Democratic Front government in Kerala.

Satheesan said the Cabinet had been finalised after consultations among alliance partners while ensuring social and regional balance within the coalition.

Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K. Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph will be part of the ministry.

The UDF has also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

‘Many deserving leaders could not be accommodated’

Addressing reporters, Satheesan said several senior and deserving leaders could not be included in the ministry despite the Congress recording one of its strongest electoral performances in the state.