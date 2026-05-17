Satheesan unveils Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony
Chennithala, Muraleedharan, Sunny Joseph among ministers; Thiruvanchoor to be Speaker
V.D. Satheesan on Sunday announced his Council of Ministers ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new United Democratic Front government in Kerala.
Satheesan said the Cabinet had been finalised after consultations among alliance partners while ensuring social and regional balance within the coalition.
Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K. Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph will be part of the ministry.
The UDF has also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.
‘Many deserving leaders could not be accommodated’
Addressing reporters, Satheesan said several senior and deserving leaders could not be included in the ministry despite the Congress recording one of its strongest electoral performances in the state.
“There are many deserving leaders both within and outside the list. But a party like the Congress has to consider social balance, regional representation and several other factors while taking such decisions,” he said.
The Congress emerged as the dominant force in the alliance after winning 63 seats in the Assembly elections.
Satheesan said discussions on allocation of portfolios among coalition partners were almost complete and only minor adjustments remained.
Formal approval pending
According to the Chief Minister-designate, the final list of ministers will now be submitted to the Governor and formally notified through an official gazette after approval.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Kerala government is expected to take place shortly.
The UDF’s return to power marks a major political shift in Kerala after a closely fought Assembly election, with the Congress-led alliance securing a clear majority in the state.
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