Priyanka hails people's ‘overwhelming support’ as UDF set to form govt in Kerala

With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) set to return to power in Kerala after a decade, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday thanked voters for their “overwhelming support” and said the mandate would guide the alliance’s governance over the next five years.

In a message posted on X, Gandhi said the trust reposed by the people would be the UDF’s “guiding force” as it works towards delivering on its promises.

“To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support. The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you,” she said.

“I sincerely hope that our gratitude to you will be evident each day of the next five years as we strive to fulfil our commitments to you with honesty and humility,” she added.

Wayanad mandate highlighted

Referring to her constituency, Gandhi said voters in Wayanad had delivered a decisive verdict in favour of the alliance.