Priyanka hails people's ‘overwhelming support’ as UDF set to form govt in Kerala
Says public trust will guide governance; Congress-led alliance poised for majority in 140-member Assembly
With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) set to return to power in Kerala after a decade, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday thanked voters for their “overwhelming support” and said the mandate would guide the alliance’s governance over the next five years.
In a message posted on X, Gandhi said the trust reposed by the people would be the UDF’s “guiding force” as it works towards delivering on its promises.
“To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support. The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you,” she said.
“I sincerely hope that our gratitude to you will be evident each day of the next five years as we strive to fulfil our commitments to you with honesty and humility,” she added.
Wayanad mandate highlighted
Referring to her constituency, Gandhi said voters in Wayanad had delivered a decisive verdict in favour of the alliance.
“To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate - 7 out of 7 seats!! You now have 8 representatives working together towards the development of Wayanad! We will do all we can to live up to your expectations,” she said.
She also congratulated party workers and alliance leaders for their campaign efforts.
“To the workers and leaders of the UDF who worked day and night to take our message of a united and progressive Keralam to every household, my heartiest congratulations, best wishes and gratitude for your tireless efforts,” Gandhi said.
UDF set for comfortable majority
According to trends available on the Election Commission of India website, the UDF was leading or had won in over 95 constituencies in the 140-member Assembly, indicating a clear majority.
The result signals the end of a decade-long rule by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), paving the way for the UDF’s return to power in the state.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines