Will Kerala vote to end the cult of personality?

V.D. Satheesan, the campaign face of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, speaks with the composure of a leader who has weathered one of the most aggressive campaigns in recent memory. In this post-poll conversation with K.A. Shaji, Satheesan reflects on the shifting nature of Left politics in the state, its lapse into a cult of personality, and why he believes Kerala is on the cusp of change.

You expressed concerns about the scale of personality projection in this election. Tell us more?

What we witnessed was unprecedented in Kerala. More than 10,000 hoardings across the state carried the face of one individual. Roads, junctions, television, newspapers, digital platforms, everywhere. This wasn’t normal political communication. It was the construction of a personality cult using state machinery and political resources.

The BJP tried to counter this with thousands of hoardings of the prime minister. We chose a different path. Across seven hundred hoardings, we presented the collective face of our national and state leaders. Because we believe politics is about institutions and people, not one individual.

You sound confident about the outcome. On what basis?

There is an attempt to influence perception through false surveys. In the last Lok Sabha election, similar surveys predicted defeat for K. Sudhakaran and Shafi Parambil. They both won. This time, money is being spent to discredit us. The verdict will expose these predictions. Congress and the UDF will form a responsible government. And we will create a new Kerala.

You have also argued that the CPI(M) and BJP are not as oppositional as they claim. Could you elaborate?

The CPI(M) needs the BJP as a political reference point. The BJP benefits from the failures of the CPI(M). This reflects in how narratives are shaped and how attacks are directed.