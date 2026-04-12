Will Kerala vote to end the cult of personality?
Excerpts from a chat with V.D. Satheesan, the campaign face of the Congress-led United Democratic Front
V.D. Satheesan, the campaign face of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, speaks with the composure of a leader who has weathered one of the most aggressive campaigns in recent memory. In this post-poll conversation with K.A. Shaji, Satheesan reflects on the shifting nature of Left politics in the state, its lapse into a cult of personality, and why he believes Kerala is on the cusp of change.
You expressed concerns about the scale of personality projection in this election. Tell us more?
What we witnessed was unprecedented in Kerala. More than 10,000 hoardings across the state carried the face of one individual. Roads, junctions, television, newspapers, digital platforms, everywhere. This wasn’t normal political communication. It was the construction of a personality cult using state machinery and political resources.
The BJP tried to counter this with thousands of hoardings of the prime minister. We chose a different path. Across seven hundred hoardings, we presented the collective face of our national and state leaders. Because we believe politics is about institutions and people, not one individual.
You sound confident about the outcome. On what basis?
There is an attempt to influence perception through false surveys. In the last Lok Sabha election, similar surveys predicted defeat for K. Sudhakaran and Shafi Parambil. They both won. This time, money is being spent to discredit us. The verdict will expose these predictions. Congress and the UDF will form a responsible government. And we will create a new Kerala.
You have also argued that the CPI(M) and BJP are not as oppositional as they claim. Could you elaborate?
The CPI(M) needs the BJP as a political reference point. The BJP benefits from the failures of the CPI(M). This reflects in how narratives are shaped and how attacks are directed.
Take specific instances. On the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and attempts to politically engage sections of the Christian community, the BJP’s strategies stand exposed. On Sabarimala, their approach ended up helping Pinarayi Vijayan politically. In corruption cases, protective shields were provided at crucial moments.
So, while they appear to be adversaries, there are situations where their interests align. The casualty is genuine opposition politics.
You’ve been heard saying “we are the real Left”. What do you mean?
The Left stands for social justice, equality, protection of the vulnerable and democratic rights. Who is actually standing for those values? Today, what we see is centralisation of power, suppression of dissent, lack of transparency and a growing disconnect from the people.
If you look at who is consistently raising issues of livelihood, environment and marginalised communities, it is often the Congress and the UDF. In that sense, we are upholding the real spirit of Left politics today.
Do you agree that this time it was a spectacle-driven campaign?
Yes. There was a clear attempt to reduce politics to spectacle and image management. Real issues like unemployment, environmental degradation, coastal distress and agrarian crisis did not get the attention they deserve. Instead, we saw aggressive PR and emotional mobilisation.
Your critics say you did not respond aggressively enough. Was that deliberate?
Yes. We decided that we will not stoop to that level, whatever the provocation. We wanted to protect the dignity and credibility of electioneering. That matters in a state like Kerala. And I believe people have recognised that difference.
What is your primary critique of the present government’s governance?
Governance has been reduced to announcements and publicity. There is serious financial stress, increased liabilities, delayed welfare payments, lack of transparency in major projects. Kerala cannot move forward on debt-driven models and image-building exercises. We need responsible governance.
Also Read: Kerala: When majoritarian bigotry boomerangs
You have said this election was a fight against two money powers. Do you still stand by that?
Very clearly. Both the CPI(M) and BJP spent crores in a few months. We don’t have that kind of money. So we depended on democratic mobilisation. Direct engagement with people. That is the UDF’s strength. Also, the Congress in Kerala acted with extreme unity. There were no major fissures. All our alliance partners did their best. It was truly a Team UDF effort.
Now that the dust has settled, what’s your reading of this election campaign?
I’ve been in the Kerala Legislative Assembly for 20 years. I have seen many elections, but never such a defamatory campaign targeting an individual or his party. The CPI(M) targeted Team UDF, and me in particular, because I led a relentless campaign exposing their failures. They received support from the BJP. It was a highly organised attempt at character assassination, blessed by the top leadership. Capsules were distributed among cadres to post on social media.
Every day, for six months, at least 20 cards and 10 reels were created targeting me personally. I was branded a liar for countering them with facts. But I survived because of the strength I drew from the support I have received from Congress workers and from civil society for more than a quarter century. On the other hand, the chief minister’s carefully constructed image began to crack, when he responded to questions in Kollam.
That was when people started seeing the difference between projection and reality.
In terms of issues uppermost on people’s minds, what was this election about?
Can Kerala live with the cult of personality, with a politics driven by money and organised propaganda, or will it vote for a return to democratic values? That’s what this election was about, I think.
Kerala is seen as the last bastion of a certain Left tradition, but that tradition cannot endlessly endure this new cult, the image-building and propaganda around one man. I’m confident the verdict will reflect that people want this to change.
Your manifesto promises welfare expansion. How will you manage finances?
Welfare is an obligation. But it must be backed by sound financial planning. There is inefficiency and misallocation in the current system. If governance improves, resources can be managed better. We also need sustainable investment. Not reckless projects, but planned development.
Why has rehabilitation become a political issue in Wayanad?
Rehabilitation is primarily the responsibility of the state government. Even then, support came from many quarters. The Congress government in Karnataka contributed to the chief minister’s relief fund. Opposition MLAs contributed. Funds are available. But only a small portion is being effectively used. The township was delayed, inaugurated just before the election notification.
Even now, people are not properly accommodated. We faced many hurdles in identifying and purchasing land. The government also took more than a year to finalise land. Despite that, we are moving forward. IUML has constructed 53 houses. We are planning to build houses using AICC and KPCC funds for those excluded and those living in unsafe conditions. We are supporting families with rent. The local Congress MLA has ensured education for 143 students from affected families.
In effect, we are bridging the gaps in official rehabilitation. We supported the government plan. Yet, we were targeted.
If you form the government, what will be your immediate priorities?
First, restore credibility in governance. Transparency in finances and timely delivery of welfare. Second, ensure institutions function independently. Public trust must be rebuilt. Third, review major projects to ensure economic and environmental viability.
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