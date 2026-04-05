Will the cult of personality be the unmaking of Pinarayi Vijayan?

Smoke rose over the Parassinikadavu Snake Park, one of Asia’s finest reptile sanctuaries, long before Pinarayi Vijayan became the most powerful political figure in Kerala. In the late 1980s, after a stinging electoral defeat at the hands of his political mentor turned rival M.V. Raghavan, CPI(M) workers in Kannur turned their rage not on their opponents, but on the snake park run by a trust associated with Raghavan who had crossed over to the Congress-led UDF, challenging the party in its own citadel.

What followed was carnage. Flames engulfed enclosures. King cobras and rare serpents were burned alive. Birds fell from trees. Monkeys and smaller animals were hunted down as they fled. For hours, the spectacle unfolded in full public view.

Vijayan was then the all-powerful district secretary of Kannur. Instead of distancing the party from the incident, he invoked Newton’s third law, describing the violence as an equal and opposite reaction. It was a glimpse of the political instinct that understands how response makes the boundaries of excess negotiable.

In hindsight, Parassinikadavu was not an aberration. The methods were crude, carried out openly by cadres. Today, the methods are more sophisticated, embedded within the machinery of the state. But the underlying message, critics say, is the same: power must not appear to bend.

As Keralam approaches a decisive assembly election on 9 April, Vijayan is not merely contesting for a third consecutive term from Dharmadam, his home turf in Kannur. As chief campaigner for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), he is asking voters to legitimise a decade of governance that has steadily hollowed out the democratic and ideological foundations on which India’s Left once stood.