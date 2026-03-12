Is Pinarayi Vijayan taking lessons in the art of projection?

Public transport buses carry his photograph, turning daily commutes into a platform for political messaging.

Sponsored programmes resembling advertorials appear on private television channels, presenting governance narratives in polished formats that blur the line between information and promotion. Taken together, these developments have reinforced the perception that Kerala is witnessing an unusually strong projection of a single leader, a style more commonly associated with national-level campaigns.

Critics argue that this is a marked departure from the political culture of the left in Kerala, which always emphasised collective leadership and party identity over individual projection. The emphasis onVijayan’s image, they say, resembles a leader-focused model that has defined Narendra Modi’s political communication strategy at the national level. Joseph C. Mathew, political observer and former adviser to late chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan, is sceptical about the effectiveness of the latest media exercise. “I don’t think this interview will bring any significant political gain. It seems to be the result of advice from his think tank. The CM might be feeling that such small-talk formats appeal to family audiences and could help cultivate a more pleasant image of him among them,” he said.

His remarks reflect a wider concern among analysts who believe that while image-building may soften public perception, it may not necessarily influence electoral choices in a politically aware state like Kerala.

The interview teaser is only one part of a broader communication push. Opposition leaders allege that crores of rupees are being spent on publicity campaigns designed to reinforce a positive narrative around the CM’s leadership.

They point to government surveys intended to evaluate performance in which party workers are reportedly involved, raising questions about the blurring boundary between administrative evaluation and political mobilisation. Ministers too have increasingly appeared in celebrity-style interviews and softer media formats, suggesting a coordinated shift away from an ideological debate towards personality-driven storytelling.