CPI(M) Politburo meet to decide future of senior leaders including Vijayan
High-stakes talks in New Delhi to shape candidate list and signal party’s direction ahead of crucial polls
The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened in New Delhi on Friday for a crucial meeting expected to determine the electoral fate of several senior leaders, including Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
With candidate selection at the top of the agenda, the discussions are likely to focus on whether veteran leaders and members of the party’s Central Committee should be fielded in the forthcoming Assembly elections — and if so, from which constituencies.
Apart from Vijayan, the deliberations are expected to affect prominent figures such as former finance minister Thomas Isaac, senior legislator K. K. Shailaja and Politburo member A. Vijayaraghavan.
Speculation has intensified over whether the 80-year-old Vijayan will be asked to contest again, amid internal discussions about generational transition and the party’s informal norms regarding age and tenure. Party sources indicated that a final decision on his candidature is unlikely before the Politburo completes its deliberations.
In Kerala, early indications about the possible candidate list have already triggered unease in some quarters. Shailaja, who currently represents the Mattannur constituency, is said to be dissatisfied with reports that she may not be renominated from the seat. According to sources, she has conveyed to the state leadership that she would prefer not to contest if denied the constituency.
Isaac, a Central Committee member who did not contest the 2021 assembly election and later lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is understood to be keen on returning to the fray. Those close to him suggest he is seeking another opportunity despite his recent electoral setback.
Differences have also emerged in Thaliparamba, where local leaders are divided over potential nominees. State secretary M.V. Govindan is reportedly supportive of fielding journalist-turned-politician M.V. Nikesh Kumar, though other names are being discussed at the district level. Kumar had previously contested the 2016 Assembly election from Kannur but was unsuccessful.
The Politburo meeting comes at a sensitive moment for the CPI(M), which is seeking to consolidate its position after a disappointing performance in the December local body elections. The setback is said to have prompted introspection within the party, extending to its national leadership.
Beyond individual candidatures, the outcome of the meeting is expected to offer clues about the party’s broader strategy — particularly how it intends to balance continuity and experience with internal discipline and renewal as it prepares for a high-stakes electoral contest.
Whether the final word rests with Vijayan and the state leadership or whether the central leadership asserts greater control remains to be seen as deliberations continue.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines