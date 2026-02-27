CPI(M) Politburo meet to decide future of senior leaders including Vijayan

The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) convened in New Delhi on Friday for a crucial meeting expected to determine the electoral fate of several senior leaders, including Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

With candidate selection at the top of the agenda, the discussions are likely to focus on whether veteran leaders and members of the party’s Central Committee should be fielded in the forthcoming Assembly elections — and if so, from which constituencies.

Apart from Vijayan, the deliberations are expected to affect prominent figures such as former finance minister Thomas Isaac, senior legislator K. K. Shailaja and Politburo member A. Vijayaraghavan.

Speculation has intensified over whether the 80-year-old Vijayan will be asked to contest again, amid internal discussions about generational transition and the party’s informal norms regarding age and tenure. Party sources indicated that a final decision on his candidature is unlikely before the Politburo completes its deliberations.

In Kerala, early indications about the possible candidate list have already triggered unease in some quarters. Shailaja, who currently represents the Mattannur constituency, is said to be dissatisfied with reports that she may not be renominated from the seat. According to sources, she has conveyed to the state leadership that she would prefer not to contest if denied the constituency.

Isaac, a Central Committee member who did not contest the 2021 assembly election and later lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is understood to be keen on returning to the fray. Those close to him suggest he is seeking another opportunity despite his recent electoral setback.