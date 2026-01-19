Kerala Assembly set for stormy final session ahead of elections

The final session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Tuesday with the customary address by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, ushering in what is expected to be a high-voltage and fiercely contested sitting in the run-up to the state elections.

With Assembly polls due in April–May, the 16th session will be the last opportunity for both the ruling and opposition parties to confront each other on the floor of the House before Kerala enters full election mode. Political observers expect sharp exchanges and sustained confrontation throughout the session.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) heads into the session with renewed confidence after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a significant setback in the December local body elections. The results have energised the Opposition, which has stepped up its attack on what it describes as the cumulative shortcomings of nearly a decade of Left rule.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who took office in 2016 and led the LDF to a historic second consecutive term in 2021, now faces a more challenging political climate. With elections approaching, the focus for the chief minister is expected to be on limiting political damage and shaping the government’s narrative.

A recent meeting of the CPI(M) central committee has reaffirmed Vijayan’s leadership of both the party and the Left front’s campaign, underlining his authority at a crucial moment. However, questions remain over how actively he can campaign across all 14 districts, given his age and recurring health concerns.