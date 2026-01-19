Kerala Assembly set for stormy final session ahead of elections
Governor’s address opens last sitting of current House as ruling Left faces an emboldened Opposition
The final session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Tuesday with the customary address by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, ushering in what is expected to be a high-voltage and fiercely contested sitting in the run-up to the state elections.
With Assembly polls due in April–May, the 16th session will be the last opportunity for both the ruling and opposition parties to confront each other on the floor of the House before Kerala enters full election mode. Political observers expect sharp exchanges and sustained confrontation throughout the session.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) heads into the session with renewed confidence after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a significant setback in the December local body elections. The results have energised the Opposition, which has stepped up its attack on what it describes as the cumulative shortcomings of nearly a decade of Left rule.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who took office in 2016 and led the LDF to a historic second consecutive term in 2021, now faces a more challenging political climate. With elections approaching, the focus for the chief minister is expected to be on limiting political damage and shaping the government’s narrative.
A recent meeting of the CPI(M) central committee has reaffirmed Vijayan’s leadership of both the party and the Left front’s campaign, underlining his authority at a crucial moment. However, questions remain over how actively he can campaign across all 14 districts, given his age and recurring health concerns.
These issues are likely to be seized upon by the Opposition during the Assembly debates. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has emerged as a far more assertive figure than his predecessors, shedding the image of a restrained Opposition and frequently locking horns with the chief minister.
The confrontations between Vijayan and Satheesan over the past five years have produced some of the most intense and closely watched moments in recent Assembly history, and the final session is expected to deliver more such encounters.
Although the session is scheduled to continue until March, it could be curtailed once the Election Commission announces the poll schedule. Until then, few expect any lull in proceedings.
Adding to the political significance of the session, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal is due to present his sixth consecutive Budget on 29 January. The Budget will be closely examined as the Left government’s final major policy statement before it seeks a fresh mandate from voters.
