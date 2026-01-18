Kerala: Congress campaign faces electoral complexities

In the verdant hills of Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, far from the clamour of Assembly constituencies and electioneering, the Congress party’s recent two-day Lakshya leadership summit emerged as a defining moment in Kerala politics.

What was seemingly another pre-election strategy meet, in substance and spirit, galvanised the United Democratic Front (UDF), of which Congress is the core, into what strategists now describe as a “moment of political recalibration” as Kerala heads for Assembly elections in April.

At the heart of this resurgence are the twin catalysts of the recent performance in the local body polls and a firm strategic direction from senior party elders. The UDF delivered remarkable results in the December 2025 local body elections — winning 505 gram panchayats, 79 block panchayats, 54 municipalities and seven district panchayats. The resurgence dwarfed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is enjoying its second consecutive term in office.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) grabbed headlines by capturing the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending 45 years of Left dominance, the broader picture across Kerala showed that UDF’s grassroots strength remained robust and widespread, a critical advantage in the run up to the polls.

The local body results provided a narrative shift for the Congress. At the inaugural session of the summit, AICC general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal framed the electoral calculus firmly in this context. Stressing the value of empirical performance and political groundwork, he asserted that the party would rigorously evaluate both its victories and setbacks from the local body polls to shape its strategy for the Assembly campaign.

Underscoring the importance of not giving in to complacency, Venugopal had said before the session that the party would evaluate its victories as well as setbacks. At the session his message was clear: internal factionalism must end and discipline strictly maintained to avoid perceptions of a party in disarray. “We should not make self-announcements about candidature… Let us wait for the party’s declared decision,” Venugopal stressed.