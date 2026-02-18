Kerala extends bar hours, faces political and church backlash

The Kerala government’s decision to lengthen bar operating hours has ignited a political row and drawn strong objections from prominent Christian organisations in the State.

An order issued by the Excise Department permits bars to function from 10 a.m. until midnight, extending the earlier 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. schedule by two hours each day. The move has triggered criticism from Opposition parties, which allege that the decision was taken without detailed Cabinet deliberation or consultation within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Officials indicated that the change followed repeated appeals from bar owners’ associations. Over the past five years, industry representatives are said to have submitted multiple requests seeking extended hours, all of which were previously declined. The abrupt approval — coming months before elections — has led critics to suggest that boosting excise revenue, rather than reforming policy, may be the primary objective.

Kerala remains heavily reliant on liquor sales for revenue. As of January 31, 2025, the State had 847 licensed bars in addition to 289 retail outlets run by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO). Excise officials reportedly estimate that longer trading hours could result in a substantial increase in income for the exchequer.