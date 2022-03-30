Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks allowed to serve liquor

On expected lines, the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Wednesday tweaked the liquor policy enabling opening of more retail outlets and the biggest gainer appears to be the IT parks in Kerala, where special earmarked areas will be provided where IT buffs can have a drink.



Incidentally, the liquor policy of the Kerala government is an annual ritual, when the rules are made for the new fiscal and becomes applicable from April 1 every year.



At present there are close to 400 retail outlets of the state owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer in the state and according to a source, more than 100 new retail outlets are expected to be opened.



The biggest gainer appeared to be the three IT parks in the state, where over one lakh professionals are employed at Technopark, Kochi Infopark and the Kozhikode IT park.