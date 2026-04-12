Kerala: When majoritarian bigotry boomerangs 

As polling closed in Kerala’s Assembly election, the BJP found itself confronting a familiar ceiling just when it believed it had begun to crack it. This time, the party entered the contest with unusually high expectations in central Kerala, where even a modest shift in Christian votes could have altered outcomes in several key constituencies. What it needed was a break. What it encountered was a rupture.

At the centre of that rupture stands P.C. George, the BJP’s controversial candidate from Kottayam’s Poonjar, known for his abrasive rhetoric. His remarks have complicated an already fragile outreach effort, with sections of the clergy occasionally receptive, even as the laity largely resisted majoritarian politics.

George, who moved through the UDF and the LDF before landing in the BJP, publicly attacked Christian bishops at a crucial moment in the campaign. Christians, he said, were “just two per cent” of the population and their bargaining with the “Hindu majority” was unwarranted. He accused sections of the clergy of playing a “double game” while benefiting from foreign funds, and called for stricter scrutiny of Church institutions and their financial dealings.

These comments landed in an already charged electoral atmosphere, amid growing anxiety around the Foreign

Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the central law governing foreign funding to institutions in India. At the heart of the controversy is a provision in the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 that allows the central government to take over assets created using foreign funds if an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled, expires, is surrendered, or even if its renewal is delayed.

For organisations entangled in disputes, this provision is alarming. A delay caused by litigation, administrative hurdles, or even technical lapses could potentially lead to state takeover of properties and institutions.

For the state’s Christians, particularly Catholics, the FCRA directly affects a vast institutional network from hospitals in rural areas to schools for marginalised communities and social welfare programmes that often fill gaps left by the state.