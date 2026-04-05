The FCRA noose tightens

A century-old dispute in Kerala’s Saint Thomas Christian community may appear, at first glance, to be a local affair. The long-running feud between factions of the Malankara Church has already seen court interventions, frozen accounts and divided congregations. But today, that dispute is beginning to echo far beyond Kerala, offering an early glimpse into the potential nationwide impact of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

For years, several accounts linked to the Malankara Church factions have remained frozen due to ongoing litigation. Affiliated institutions, ranging from churches and seminaries to hospitals and schools, have had to function under a cloud of financial uncertainty. Yet, despite these constraints, both sides had the assurance that their assets, built over decades, through community effort and occasional foreign contributions, would remain under their ownership, subject only to judicial outcomes.

The introduction of the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, has unsettled that assumption.

Tabled in Parliament on 25 March, the Bill proposes sweeping changes to the regulatory framework governing foreign contributions. At the heart of the controversy is a provision that allows the Central government to take over assets created using foreign funds if an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled, expires, is surrendered, or even if its renewal is delayed.

For organisations entangled in disputes, this provision is alarming. A delay caused by litigation, administrative hurdles, or even technical lapses could potentially lead to state takeover of properties and institutions.