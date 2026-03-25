FCRA amendment Bill proposes new authority to take control of NGO assets after licence loss

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, proposing the creation of a powerful “designated authority” to take control of assets of NGOs whose licences are cancelled, surrendered or lapse.

The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and seeks to strengthen oversight of organisations receiving foreign funds under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

New authority to manage assets

A key provision of the proposed law is the creation of a statutory framework to govern the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets through a designated authority.

Under the Bill, assets created from foreign contributions will vest—initially on a provisional basis—with the authority if an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases.

This includes cases under Sections 14, 14A and 14B of the Act, covering cancellation, voluntary surrender and expiry or non-renewal of licences.

The government said the move aims to address gaps in the existing framework, where Section 15 provides for vesting of assets but lacks clear provisions for their management and disposal.

Around 16,000 NGOs under FCRA

According to official data cited in the Bill, about 16,000 associations are currently registered under FCRA, receiving nearly Rs 22,000 crore annually in foreign contributions.

The proposed amendments seek to plug “operational and legal gaps”, particularly in handling assets after an organisation’s licence ceases.