Rajasthan’s anti-conversion Act against ‘love jihad’ — when the state registers none

The Supreme Court in 1977 upheld these laws, however, stating that they regulate public order by prohibiting forced conversions. Now, ‘public order’ is a subject under the state list. Also, these laws do not regulate religion itself, the Court deemed, for (it stated) the right to convert is not part of the right to propagate a religion — which, the apex court read, only offers the freedom to spread one’s religion by explaining its principles.

Article 14 and its collision with conversion regulation

The new 2025 Bill, now, regulates religious conversions and bans forced religious conversions — but does not regard re-conversion to the immediately previous religion as ‘conversion’ at all. Here arises the question about the right to equality before the law.

The Supreme Court has in 1950 held that while Article 14 of the Constitution requires equal treatment for all persons, it allows for differential treatment for unequal classes of persons. Such treatment is allowed when the following three conditions are met: (i) the classes are clearly distinguishable from each other, (ii) there is a legitimate objective, and (iii) such classification meets the objective.

The question, then, is whether the differential treatment of conversion and re-conversion to the immediate previous religion meets the standards of Article 14. Both the instances of conversion and re-conversion involve change in religion of an individual. However, the Bill suggests conversion may be due to force or allurement — and seems to elide the possibility that re-conversion may also be due to force.

Will this be challenged in the courts?