A sovereign right to privacy — or secrecy?

There are so many threads of logical incoherence and fallacy in this ruling that it is difficult to separate them. For one, a person in public life cannot claim privacy in matters that may have a bearing on his character or functioning, such as educational qualifications, income and its sources, marital status, material disposition of his family members, whether he has a criminal past… These details are necessary for the public to decide whether or not confidence can be reposed in him/her.

Second, he has already disclosed this information on oath to the government (in this case, to the ECI) and it is no longer private.

Third, such disclosure has to be properly verified to the satisfaction of not only the election authority but also that of the voter.

Fourth, by this same misconstrued logic of the court, all other information provided by a candidate then also cannot be verified or made public!

Then why ask for this information in the first place, if the purpose is to place it under lock and key? The logic of this ruling makes a mockery of the election laws and the voters’ rights. In effect, the court is telling us that we have no right to any information about a candidate and we might as well elect a pig in a poke!