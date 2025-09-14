The resounding success of Remake India 2025

September 2025 has seen the passage of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025. It is aimed at two things: criminalising interfaith marriage between Hindus and Muslims and preventing people, particularly the marginalised communities, from becoming Christians.

Like other laws of this type, the Rajasthan law punishes conversions — but not all of them. It says: ‘If any person re-converts to [their] original religion, i.e, [their]. ancestral religion, the same shall not be deemed to be a conversion’ and explains ancestral religion as ‘the religion in which [the] forefathers/ancestors of the person had faith, belief or was practised’.

Readers will not need to be told what this means. This phrasing was introduced to us in the first law of our era on this subject. This was the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018. It was followed by laws in Himachal Pradesh (2019), Uttar Pradesh (2020), Madhya Pradesh (2021), Gujarat (2021), Haryana (2022) and Karnataka (2022). All of these laws were passed by the BJP.

The Rajasthan law adds something new, however. It has also criminalised all forms of propagation of religion. It says that the dissemination of information, ideas or beliefs through media, social media and messaging applications is unlawful if this is interpreted as ‘propagation of religion intended for conversion’.

It also increases the punishment: up to 14 years in jail, up to 20 years if the person changing faith is a Dalit or Adivasi citizen. All of these BJP laws are in violation of pretty much the entire panel of fundamental rights, but they have become acceptable in our society. It will be the rare reader, even of this column, who knew about the Rajasthan law cleared on 9 September, though, because this is no longer ‘news’ as our TV debates understand that word.