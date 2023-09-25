RSS declares intensified campaign against 'love jihad' and religious conversion

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced an 'escalated' campaign against 'love jihad' and religious conversion involving 'enticements'.

The Hindu right-wing organisation is also hoping to convince women, Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) citizens to become torchbearers of its 'samajik sadbhav (social harmony)' campaign, with supposedly a view to furthering the Sangh’s larger design of 'Hindu unity'.

This decision, arrived at after multiple meetings, was announced by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his ongoing Awadh Prant visit in Lucknow.

For its organisational purposes, the RSS has divided Uttar Pradesh into six areas — Braj, Meerut (both west UP), Kanpur–Bundelkhand, Awadh, Gorakhpur and Kashi (Varanasi) — and will be accelerating its efforts to recruit more 'ideologically inclines' youth in each of these areas.