Kerala Congress (Joseph) seeks two ministerial berths in new UDF government
P.J. Joseph says alliance partner expects stronger representation after winning seven of eight seats in Kerala Assembly polls
Kerala Congress (Joseph) chairman P.J. Joseph on Thursday said the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction was seeking at least two ministerial positions in the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government following the alliance’s decisive victory in the Kerala assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters in Thodupuzha before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram, Joseph said the issue of cabinet representation would be resolved through discussions within the alliance.
“Our desire is to secure at least two ministerial berths,” he said.
The Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction contested eight constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election and emerged victorious in seven of them, strengthening its bargaining position within the UDF.
Although Joseph himself did not contest the election, his son, Apu John Joseph, won from the party stronghold of Thodupuzha by a margin of nearly 85,000 votes.
When asked whether the party expected a minister from Idukki district, Joseph said no decision had been taken yet.
On the question of the next chief minister, he declined to publicly back any candidate, stating that the party would share its opinion only if the alliance leadership sought its views.
“We have not been asked about it so far. If we are asked, we will express our opinion,” he said.
Joseph added that senior party leaders were heading to Thiruvananthapuram as discussions on government formation had already begun following the election results.
The chief minister is expected to be from the Congress party, with several senior leaders reportedly in contention for the post. Among the names being discussed are V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K.C. Venugopal.
The UDF secured a sweeping mandate in the 2026 Kerala Assembly election, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines