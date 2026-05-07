Kerala Congress (Joseph) seeks two ministerial berths in new UDF government

Kerala Congress (Joseph) chairman P.J. Joseph on Thursday said the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction was seeking at least two ministerial positions in the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government following the alliance’s decisive victory in the Kerala assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Thodupuzha before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram, Joseph said the issue of cabinet representation would be resolved through discussions within the alliance.

“Our desire is to secure at least two ministerial berths,” he said.

The Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction contested eight constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election and emerged victorious in seven of them, strengthening its bargaining position within the UDF.

Although Joseph himself did not contest the election, his son, Apu John Joseph, won from the party stronghold of Thodupuzha by a margin of nearly 85,000 votes.

When asked whether the party expected a minister from Idukki district, Joseph said no decision had been taken yet.