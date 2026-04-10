UDF will have huge win in Kerala, NDA won’t open its account: Satheesan

Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Kerala, V.D. Satheesan, on Friday exuded confidence of a decisive victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the recently concluded assembly elections, even predicting a clean sweep in multiple districts.

Speaking to reporters a day after polling ended, Satheesan praised the performance of UDF leaders and workers, calling it the best campaign effort he had witnessed in the past three decades. He asserted that the front’s projection of crossing the 100-seat mark was not mere optimism, but grounded in sustained organisational work over the last five years.

According to him, the UDF had successfully reconnected with voters who had drifted away since 2005, resulting in what he described as a “strong wave” in its favour across the state. He also highlighted significant support from minority and marginalised communities, which he said further strengthened the alliance’s electoral prospects.

Satheesan attributed the UDF’s expected success to a growing anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), claiming that many voters were disillusioned with the government’s performance. He argued that the UDF had emerged as a credible alternative, offering hope to those seeking change.

"All these factors will contribute to a huge win for the UDF and it would not be surprising if we make a clean sweep in Malappuram, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. That is a total of 43 seats," he said.