UDF will have huge win in Kerala, NDA won’t open its account: Satheesan
Congress leader praises UDF leaders and workers, calls it the best campaign effort in three decades
Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Kerala, V.D. Satheesan, on Friday exuded confidence of a decisive victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the recently concluded assembly elections, even predicting a clean sweep in multiple districts.
Speaking to reporters a day after polling ended, Satheesan praised the performance of UDF leaders and workers, calling it the best campaign effort he had witnessed in the past three decades. He asserted that the front’s projection of crossing the 100-seat mark was not mere optimism, but grounded in sustained organisational work over the last five years.
According to him, the UDF had successfully reconnected with voters who had drifted away since 2005, resulting in what he described as a “strong wave” in its favour across the state. He also highlighted significant support from minority and marginalised communities, which he said further strengthened the alliance’s electoral prospects.
Satheesan attributed the UDF’s expected success to a growing anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), claiming that many voters were disillusioned with the government’s performance. He argued that the UDF had emerged as a credible alternative, offering hope to those seeking change.
"All these factors will contribute to a huge win for the UDF and it would not be surprising if we make a clean sweep in Malappuram, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. That is a total of 43 seats," he said.
He went on to predict that the UDF could sweep all seats in five districts — Malappuram, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta — amounting to a total of 43 constituencies.
The Congress leader also linked the higher voter turnout to the UDF’s efforts to expand the electoral rolls by bringing in new voters. At the same time, he dismissed suggestions from the LDF about projecting a woman or youth as chief minister, arguing that such statements reflected a lack of confidence within the ruling front.
Questioning the LDF’s campaign strategy, Satheesan pointed out that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained the central figure during their campaign, with repeated assertions of a third consecutive term.
He further accused the LDF of misusing public funds for political campaigning through hoardings and social media outreach, claiming that voters had taken note of what he termed as the wasteful use of taxpayer money.
On the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Satheesan dismissed the possibility of it opening its account in the state, stating that he saw no indication of electoral gains for the alliance despite speculation in certain constituencies.
With counting yet to take place, Satheesan’s remarks reflect the Congress-led front’s confidence as Kerala awaits the final verdict of the electorate.
With PTI inputs
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