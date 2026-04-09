Assembly elections: Voters turn up in large numbers in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Polling for new assemblies in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry was marked by high turnout on Thursday, April 9. The day passed off peacefully in all constituencies, with only minor skirmishes reported at some places..

Till last reports came in, an estimated 84.42 per cent turnout was recorded in Assam as polling ended at 5 p.m. in all 126 assembly constituencies, officials said. In the high stakes battle, the BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power in Assam, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.

Around 30 people were injured and seven arrested in connection with poll-related violence in Patharkandi constituency in Sribhumi district and Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh.

There was a festive atmosphere across polling booths and celebrities were greeted with loud cheers.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi thanked the people for turning out in large numbers to vote for a change. People voted with the hope of a "New Bor-Asom" (New and Greater Assam) and new leadership, Gogoi said in a statement.

"It is now the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure the security of the EVMs and conduct accurate counting of votes on May 4," he added.