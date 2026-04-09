Assembly elections: Voters turn up in large numbers in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry
Peaceful polling with record participation in high stakes battles signals strong democratic engagement across the three regions
Polling for new assemblies in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry was marked by high turnout on Thursday, April 9. The day passed off peacefully in all constituencies, with only minor skirmishes reported at some places..
Till last reports came in, an estimated 84.42 per cent turnout was recorded in Assam as polling ended at 5 p.m. in all 126 assembly constituencies, officials said. In the high stakes battle, the BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power in Assam, while the Congress is striving to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.
Around 30 people were injured and seven arrested in connection with poll-related violence in Patharkandi constituency in Sribhumi district and Khowang constituency in Dibrugarh.
There was a festive atmosphere across polling booths and celebrities were greeted with loud cheers.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi thanked the people for turning out in large numbers to vote for a change. People voted with the hope of a "New Bor-Asom" (New and Greater Assam) and new leadership, Gogoi said in a statement.
"It is now the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure the security of the EVMs and conduct accurate counting of votes on May 4," he added.
Also Read: Is Assam ready for change?
Latest Election Commission figures put the turnout at more than 78 per cent in Kerala, where competition between the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) has traditionally driven high participation. As many as 883 candidates are contesting from the 140 assembly constituencies where the ruling LDF is seeking a record consecutive third term. The total number of voters is 2.71 crore.
From early morning, there were long queues outside polling booths, with prominent political leaders and public figures arriving even before voting began. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote along with his family at a polling station in Kannur district. Describing the election as decisive, he said it would determine the direction of Kerala's development.
"We have been able to achieve development and it should continue. It should not be disrupted and people desire its continuation," he told reporters.
After casting his vote, Congress leader V D Satheesan expressed confidence in the UDF's prospects and claimed there was a clear shift in public mood in favour of change.
"There is a clear edge, even as shown in pre-poll predictions. I have travelled across Kerala and there is a strong wave for change," he said, adding that the alliance expected to win a decisive mandate.
Across the state, several senior leaders, candidates and public figures participated in the voting process. Malayalam actors including Mammootty and Mohanlal cast their votes in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.
The election is significant not only for its immediate outcome but also for the broader political trajectory of Kerala. While the state has traditionally alternated between the LDF and the UDF, the BJP-led NDA has been attempting to expand its presence by increasing its vote share and appealing to new sections of voters.
89.87 per cent turnout in Puducherry
Barring minor incidents, polling for the 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry was peaceful, registering a poll percentage of 89.87 per cent, the highest since 1964, officials said.
The opposition Congress-led bloc is pushing to wrest power from the AINRC-led front in the union territory.
As the NDA is fighting to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc did its best to wrest power from it in the union territory, with actor-politician Vijay's TVK creating a lot of expectations. Actor-director Seeman's NTK is another party that is in the race, determined to make a mark.
(With agency inputs)