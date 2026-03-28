Is Assam ready for change?

The government’s ‘anti-encroachment "Politics in Assam has never been so hateful,” says state PCC chief and member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi. The northeastern state, which has set new standards in the politics of communal polarisation, is ready for change, he says.

Assam goes to polls on 9 April to elect a new 126-member Assembly. Counting day is 4 May. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the state had seen a voter turnout of 82.5 per cent.

Seemingly unfazed by high-profile defections on the eve of elections, Gogoi is addressing chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s toxic politics. Interestingly, defections are not one-way traffic this time. Upset with Biswa Sarma’s decision to field even fresh defectors from the Congress — like Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Bora — several BJP leaders have cast their lot with the Congress. Others have chosen to contest as Independents, complicating the poll arithmetic. With as many as 11 former Congressmen in the fray, dissatisfaction runs high among the BJP old guard.

BJP rebel Jayanta Das arrived surreptitiously to file his nomination as an independent candidate. Caution was necessary, he explained to media, as he was worried he’d be detained by the police, slapped with false cases and released only after the nominations were over. This will be the first time a constituency will have two Congress candidates, Das quipped (referring to recent defector Bordoloi and Mira Borthakur, the official Congress candidate).

In 2021, the BJP had bagged 60 seats. The BJP-led NDA secured 75 seats with a vote share of 44.5 per cent, narrowly ahead of the opposition Mahajot alliance which secured 43.7 per cent votes but won only 50 seats. The Congress tally of 29 pulled down the coalition.

Wiser this time, the Congress has stitched a six-party alliance with Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), CPI(M-L) Liberation and the All-Party Hill Leaders’ Conference (APHLC). “This alliance will effectively prevent a split in Opposition votes,” claims Congress leader Hafiz Rashid Choudhury.