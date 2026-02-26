Gauhati HC issues notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma over hate speech PILs

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued notice to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with multiple PILs (public interest litigation) accusing him of hate speech — amid mounting controversy over recent remarks targeting Muslims and a viral AI-generated video depicting him taking aim at members of the community.

Notices were also issued to the Assam government and the director-general of police in relation to three petitions heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury. The court has fixed 21 April as the next date of hearing.

The petitions — filed separately by Sahitya Akademi awardee Hiren Gohain, former DGP Harekrishna Deka, senior journalist Paresh Malakar, as well as the CPI and CPI(M) — argue that Sarma’s recent statements and messaging risk deepening communal divisions. They also come after the Supreme Court declined to entertain similar pleas on 16 February and asked petitioners to approach the high court.

At the centre of the legal challenge is not just Sarma’s rhetoric but a series of recent actions and public interventions that critics say amount to systematic targeting of Bengali-origin Muslims, often pejoratively referred to in Assam as 'Miyas'.