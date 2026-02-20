Priyanka Gandhi condemns Assam CM’s ‘Pak link’ jibe at Gaurav’s family

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at Himanta Biswa Sarma for his repeated attacks on Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi over alleged Pakistan links, saying dragging his family and children into the controversy amounted to “wrong politics”.

Addressing reporters after paying homage to singer Zubeen Garg at his cremation ground ‘Zubeen Khetra’ in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, Vadra said there are “two types of leaders in politics — one who does positive politics and another who does polarisation.”

“Gaurav Gogoi is doing the politics of love. He is a positive person who wants to bring positivity into politics. That is why such attacks are taking place. The people of Assam understand this,” she said.