Priyanka Gandhi condemns Assam CM’s ‘Pak link’ jibe at Gaurav’s family
Attacks on Gaurav Gogoi and his family are wrong politics; families and children must be kept out, says Congress leader
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at Himanta Biswa Sarma for his repeated attacks on Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi over alleged Pakistan links, saying dragging his family and children into the controversy amounted to “wrong politics”.
Addressing reporters after paying homage to singer Zubeen Garg at his cremation ground ‘Zubeen Khetra’ in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, Vadra said there are “two types of leaders in politics — one who does positive politics and another who does polarisation.”
“Gaurav Gogoi is doing the politics of love. He is a positive person who wants to bring positivity into politics. That is why such attacks are taking place. The people of Assam understand this,” she said.
Vadra asserted that targeting a political leader’s family crossed a line. “The attacks on Gaurav and his family are wrong politics. Nobody should attack the family and children of a political leader,” she said.
The Wayanad MP urged the chief minister to focus instead on issues affecting the state’s youth and women, particularly employment. Alleging widespread corruption, she said the people of Assam were being betrayed.
On her visit to Zubeen Khetra, Vadra emphasised that she had gone to pay her respects and not to politicise the occasion. “Zubeen Garg was above politics. His cremation ground should remain a sacred place and not be used for political purposes,” she added.
With PTI inputs
