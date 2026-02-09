Gaurav Gogoi accuses Himanta of inciting hatred, seeks police action

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday accused chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of “inciting genocide” against Muslims through social media videos and urged the police to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi referred to a now-deleted video that had been shared on X by the state BJP. The clip allegedly showed Sarma taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two individuals, one wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard, with the caption “point-blank shot”.

“The Assam chief minister is inciting genocide against Muslims through his videos. The police must take suo motu cognisance of Sarma targeting a particular community and circulating such vicious content on social media,” Gogoi said.

The Congress MP’s remarks come amid an ongoing war of words between him and the chief minister. Sarma has repeatedly alleged that Gogoi and members of his family have links with Pakistan, an accusation the Congress leader has strongly denied.