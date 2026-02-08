‘Worse than C-grade cinema’: Gaurav Gogoi rubbishes Himanta’s Pak links charge

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday strongly rejected Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations linking him to Pakistan, describing the charges as “mindless and bogus” and the press conference in which they were made as “worse than C-grade cinema”.

Responding publicly to the Chief Minister’s claims, Gogoi said the press conference was a “super flop” and criticised what he described as an attempt to sensationalise unsubstantiated allegations.

“I pity the journalists from Delhi and Assam who had to suffer the most flop press conference of the century. This was worse than a C-grade cinema. Most mindless and bogus points were offered by the so-called politically shrewd Chief Minister,” he said in a post on X.

Gogoi further sought to counter the allegations by referring to the Congress party’s ongoing political outreach in Assam. He claimed that the party’s campaign had been effective in highlighting alleged issues related to land holdings involving the Chief Minister and his family members. These claims, however, were not supported by any documentary evidence in his statement and were not independently verified.