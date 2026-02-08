Cong slams Assam CM Himanta's video for ‘targeting minorities’, urges judiciary to act

The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) over a purported video posted on the X handle of the ruling party’s Assam unit, alleging that it depicted the “targeted, point-blank murder of minorities” and calling on the judiciary to take action in the matter.

The video, which was later deleted, showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma purportedly aiming a rifle and firing a shot at two individuals — one wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard — with the caption “point-blank shot”.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal strongly criticised the BJP, saying the video went far beyond political provocation. “An official BJP handle posted a video showing the targeted, ‘point-blank’ murder of minorities. This is nothing but a call to genocide — a dream this fascist regime has harboured for decades,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

He said the clip could not be brushed aside as trolling or online mischief. “This is not innocuous content to be ignored. This is poison being spread from the very top, and there must be consequences,” he said, adding that while there was “no hope” of action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the judiciary must intervene without leniency.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said deleting the video was insufficient. “This is who the BJP really is. The venom, hatred and violence are on Modi. Are the courts and other institutions sleeping?” she asked in a post on X.