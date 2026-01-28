CPI(M) wants Assam CM ‘behind bars’, urges SC to take cognizance

“There is nothing to hide…we are against the Miyas…yes, we are stealing Miya votes…yes, it is a national duty to file objections in Form 7 to the Election Commission to seek deletion of their names from electoral rolls…I have openly asked BJP workers file objections…we are against Miyas exercising their franchise here; they should go and vote in Bangladesh…”

These are just some of the more provocative and incendiary statements made by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the recent past.

Though he introduced a nuance on 28 January, saying he was not against Muslims but Bangladeshis, the Assam chief minister has not missed any opportunity to target ‘Miyas’ since Saturday, 24 January. He in fact called upon people on Tuesday to harass ‘Miyas’ economically and pay Muslim rickshaw pullers less than the legitimate fare. If the fare is Rs 5, Biswa Sarma said, people should pay only Rs 4.

The response from national media has been muted until now. The Opposition, too, appears not to have taken the statements too seriously. Barring a dig posted by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who posted, 'Himanta Biswa Sarma is once again trying to fool the people of Assam. Paying Rupees 4 instead of Rupees 5 to “Miyas” will not make the people of Assam rich; but the sale of over 1.5 lakh bighas of Sixth Schedule–protected land and Assamese identity to corporate interests by that Bhumi-Bikreta Himanta has certainly made Assam poor.