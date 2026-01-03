Assam polls will be fight between people and ‘raja’: Gaurav Gogoi

With Assam inching toward assembly elections, the political air is thick with confrontation, and Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi has framed the coming contest in stark, almost monarchical terms — as a struggle between the people and what he called a modern-day “raja” (ruler).

Addressing a Gana Abhibarthan (mass convention) organised by the Dibrugarh District Citizens’ Forum on Friday, Gogoi launched a blistering attack on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government, accusing it of presiding over an authoritarian order that stifles dissent and hollowes out democratic freedoms. The elections, likely in March–April, he said, would not be a routine political contest but a battle for the soul of democracy in Assam.

“The Constitution gives citizens not only the right to vote, but also the right to criticise,” Gogoi asserted, warning that this fundamental freedom was being steadily eroded. Democracy, he said, cannot survive without the right to question — to ask what the government is doing in health, education and infrastructure — yet this government, he alleged, seeks obedience rather than empowerment.

Drawing a sweeping analogy, Gogoi said the BJP’s political culture resembled that of feudal rule. “A maharaja sits in Delhi, and wherever they are in power, a raja is installed,” he remarked, accusing the ruling dispensation of reviving the mindset of kings who demanded loyalty over accountability.