Congress appoints presidents for 11 districts in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress has set its organisational revival in motion in Himachal Pradesh, naming presidents in 11 districts across the hill state.

Cleared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the appointments were made on Friday under the party’s ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, according to a statement issued by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

The selections followed an extensive exercise by All India Congress Committee observers, who carried out district-wise reviews and held detailed interactions with local functionaries and stakeholders. These reports were subsequently discussed in one-on-one meetings with senior leaders before the final list was approved, the release said.