Congress appoints presidents for 11 districts in Himachal Pradesh
The selections followed district-wise reviews and consultations by AICC observers with local leaders and stakeholders
The Congress has set its organisational revival in motion in Himachal Pradesh, naming presidents in 11 districts across the hill state.
Cleared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the appointments were made on Friday under the party’s ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, according to a statement issued by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.
The selections followed an extensive exercise by All India Congress Committee observers, who carried out district-wise reviews and held detailed interactions with local functionaries and stakeholders. These reports were subsequently discussed in one-on-one meetings with senior leaders before the final list was approved, the release said.
Those entrusted with leading the party’s district units include Champa Thakur in Mandi, Anurag Sharma in Kangra, Suman Bharti Sharma in Hamirpur, Dorje Angrup in Lahaul-Spiti, Ses Ram Azad in Kullu, Surjit Kumar Bharmauri in Chamba, Anand Parmar in Sirmaur, Subash Chand Vermani in Solan, Inderjeet Singh in Shimla Urban, Anjana Dhiman in Bilaspur and Des Raj Gautam in Una.
The organisational reset traces back to 6 November 2024, when the Congress dissolved its state, district and block committees in Himachal Pradesh, even as Pratibha Singh continued as the party’s state chief. A year later, on 22 November 2025, Vinay Kumar was appointed the new Pradesh Congress president and assumed charge on 30 November, promising to rebuild the party structure within three months.
Senior party leaders believe the long-awaited appointments will help lift the morale of the cadre, which had remained dispirited for over a year in the absence of a formal organisational framework, and mark the first tangible step towards reviving the Congress’s grassroots presence in the state.
With PTI inputs
