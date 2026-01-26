Assam CM’s confession to ‘Utpat’ within the bounds of law

While four BJP chief ministers, namely Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Devendra Fadnavis and Mohan Yadav, find prominent mention in the latest India Hate Lab 2025 report, a surprising omission is any mention of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. While the report mentions that 88 per cent of hate speech events in 2025 occurred in BJP-ruled states, the Assam chief minister and his state have been let off lightly.

The Assam chief minister returned from a junket to Davos on Friday, 23 January 2026. The very next day he took upon himself to defend the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in the state on behalf of the Election Commission of India. Like several other BJP chief ministers, he made it appear that the exercise was indeed an exercise conducted by the government. An unapologetic Assam chief minister asserted during an interaction with the media at Nalbari the following:

He indicated that only ‘Miyas’ (Bengali-speaking Muslims) are being served notices in the state during the voter revision drive as a tactic to “keep them under pressure”

“There is no controversy over SIR. Which Hindu has got notice? Which Assamese Muslim has got notice? Notices have been served to Miyas and such people, else they will walk over our heads”.

‘There is nothing to hide. We are giving them trouble’, Sarma asserted, reminding the media that he had always maintained that 'Miyas' would be in trouble under his regime.

“They have to understand that at some level, people of Assam are resisting them. Otherwise, they will get a walkover. That’s why some will get notices during SIR, some for eviction, some from border police (relating to citizenship)."

“We will do some ‘utpaat’ (mischief), but within the ambit of law… we are with the poor and downtrodden, but not those who want to destroy our ‘jati’ (community),” Sarma added.

“My driver's mother has stopped eating ever since she received a notice, she is not an exception. This celebration of harassment and violation of due process by the Assam CM is the most abominable thing I have heard,” in recent times, exclaimed lawyer and activist Aman Wadud in a social media post.

In the last six months, Biswa Sarma has repeatedly made incendiary remarks targeting the Miya (Bengali-origin Muslim) community. With the next assembly election in the state barely months away, Biswa Sarma has become more shrill in accusing the Congress for appeasing the