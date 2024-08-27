‘Won’t let Miya Muslims take over Assam,’ declares Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 27 August, said that he 'would take sides' and not let 'Miya Muslims take over' the state.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on the adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties wanting to discuss the law-and-order situation, given the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon recently.

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate in the state has not in fact increased if the population growth is taken into account.

When the opposition charged him with being partisan, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

"Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.