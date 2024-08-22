After ‘fertiliser’ and ‘flood’ jihad, Assam CM’s ‘Muslim marriage’ jihad

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has blamed Muslims for ‘fertiliser jihad’ and ‘flood jihad’ in recent weeks, is all set to present a Bill that will make registration of marriage and divorce among Muslims compulsory in the state.

Claiming that the objective of the Bill was to prevent child marriage, the chief minister told the media in Guwahati, "earlier, Muslim marriages and divorces were conducted by qazis. This new Bill will ensure that the government and not qazis register and validate marriages and divorce among Muslims". Earlier this year, the government had repealed the Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935 through an ordinance.

All marriages among Muslims, but not Hindus or other communities, were to follow the Special Marriage Act. This was said to be the first step towards a uniform civil code (UCC).

Under the 1935 Act, 94 Muslim registrars were functioning in the state until February 2024 as government employees. Assam minister Jayanta Mallabarua had stated then that the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces would be taken up by the district commissioner and district registrar. He had also announced that the 94 Muslim registrars, who were functioning under the Act, would be discharged from their duties with a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.

This week’s move to have another law caught everyone by surprise, not least because child marriage is not confined to the Muslim community, if that is indeed the objective now and not a UCC. In fact, more child marriages are recorded among Hindus than Muslims.