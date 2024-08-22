Assam to table compulsory Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

The Assam government will introduce a bill in the upcoming Autumn Session of Assembly for compulsory government registration of marriage and divorce of Muslim people, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the government will table the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2024 during the upcoming session, which will begin on Thursday, 22 August.

"Earlier, Muslim marriages were registered by the Kazis," he claimed. "However, this new bill will ensure that all marriages of the community will be registered with the government,"

Sarma also claimed that marriages of minors were registered by the Kazis earlier, but the proposed bill will prohibit any such move.

"Now, minor marriage registration will not happen at all. Basically we want to end the menace of child marriage. The marriages will be registered at the sub-registrar's office," he added.

Sarma said that there will not be any restriction on the rituals followed by Muslims during the wedding ceremonies.

The Cabinet last month approved a Bill to abolish the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules of 1935, which permitted underage marriages under specific conditions.

The Repealing Bill 2024 will be presented during the autumn session.