Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act

In a major development, the long-standing Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 was repealed by the state government on Friday.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting on Friday night, 23 February chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It comes three weeks after Uttarakhand became the first state to enact Uniform Civil Code legislation.

Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah referred to it as a major step toward a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He emphasised that going forward, all matters pertaining to Muslim marriages and divorces would be governed by the Special Marriages Act.

"The District Commissioner and the District Registrar will now be in charge of registering Muslim marriages and divorces under the new structure. The 94 Muslim registrars who were employed under the revoked Act will also be released from their positions and given a lump sum payment of Rs 2 lakh," he told reporters.