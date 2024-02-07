Uttarakhand Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code

The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by a voice vote, the first such move by any state after Independence that could be replicated by similar legislations in other BJP-ruled states.

After the bill was passed, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The UCC will give the right to equality to everyone without any discrimination on matters like marriage, maintenance, inheritance, divorce etc. There will be no discrimination against women now. This will eradicate the injustice against them."

With this, he said, the BJP has fulfilled a key manifesto promise it made before the 2022 Assembly elections.

The bill was introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday, two days after the state cabinet approved the final draft of the UCC. Retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who headed the government-appointed panel, had drafted the 749-page report which contains several recommendations.