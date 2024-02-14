Why problems persist with the uniform civil code

Last week, India's northern Uttarakhand state passed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which seeks to replace religion-based personal laws governing things like marriage, divorce and co-habitation with a common set of rules that apply to all citizens equally.

In the South Asian country, personal laws governing marriage, divorce and inheritance are rooted in religious scriptures and traditions. Major religious communities like Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs each adhere to their respective personal laws.

Political debate on creating common civil laws in India has gone on for decades.

And the nation's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now prioritizing making the UCC a reality, but it continues to remain a contentious and politically delicate issue.

Critics view it as an infringement on the religious freedom and identity of minority communities, especially Muslims.