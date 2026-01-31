Four migrant workers from Assam found dead in labour shed near Bengaluru

Four migrant workers from Assam were found dead under unexplained circumstances inside a labour shed in Muthsandra village, in Hoskote taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The deceased, aged between 20 and 25, were employed by a private company operating a soft drinks warehouse and were staying in a shed located close to their workplace. Police identified them as Jayant Sindhe (25), Neerendranath (24), Doctor Tide (25) and Dhananjay Tide (20).

The Hindu reported that according to preliminary findings, the men may have died due to suffocation, although the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Investigators said the workers had reportedly cooked food inside the shed late on Friday night after shutting all doors and windows, raising concerns about poor ventilation.

The incident came to light when the men failed to report for work on Saturday morning. Co-workers went to check on them and alerted the police after finding them unresponsive. Officers from Sulibele police station reached the spot and found all four unconscious inside the closed room. They were declared dead at the scene.