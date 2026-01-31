Four migrant workers from Assam found dead in labour shed near Bengaluru
Police suspect suffocation after cooking in poorly ventilated room; investigation into possible negligence under way
Four migrant workers from Assam were found dead under unexplained circumstances inside a labour shed in Muthsandra village, in Hoskote taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Saturday.
The deceased, aged between 20 and 25, were employed by a private company operating a soft drinks warehouse and were staying in a shed located close to their workplace. Police identified them as Jayant Sindhe (25), Neerendranath (24), Doctor Tide (25) and Dhananjay Tide (20).
The Hindu reported that according to preliminary findings, the men may have died due to suffocation, although the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Investigators said the workers had reportedly cooked food inside the shed late on Friday night after shutting all doors and windows, raising concerns about poor ventilation.
The incident came to light when the men failed to report for work on Saturday morning. Co-workers went to check on them and alerted the police after finding them unresponsive. Officers from Sulibele police station reached the spot and found all four unconscious inside the closed room. They were declared dead at the scene.
“The doors and windows were found shut. There are indications that the workers may have suffocated while cooking inside the room, but we are not ruling out other possibilities at this stage,” a senior police officer said. Senior officials later visited the site, secured the area and collected evidence.
The deaths have triggered anxiety among migrant labourers employed in nearby industrial units. Local residents and labour activists have raised concerns about the poor living conditions of contract workers, noting that many labour sheds lack basic safety features such as adequate ventilation and fire safety arrangements.
The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police said the final cause of death will be determined after forensic and autopsy reports are received. Statements are also being recorded from co-workers, warehouse management and contractors.
An Unnatural Death Report has been registered, and police are investigating whether any negligence by the employer or contractor contributed to the unsafe accommodation provided to the workers.
