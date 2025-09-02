Tamil Nadu: Migrant workers’ protest turns violent over colleague’s death
Situation turned chaotic when the workers suddenly began hurling stones at police personnel who had arrived to address their grievances
Mourning turned into mayhem on Tuesday in Kattupalli, Chennai, as grief-stricken migrant workers demanding justice for a colleague who fell to his death from an under-construction building erupted into a violent protest, clashing with police in the city’s northern suburbs.
The demonstration was initially peaceful, with workers gathering in large numbers to seek compensation for the family of Amaresh Prasad, a 32-year-old migrant from Uttar Pradesh who died after falling from a building in Kattupalli, Tiruvallur district, on 1 September.
However, the situation turned chaotic when the workers suddenly began hurling stones at police personnel who had arrived to address their grievances.
“Police initially had difficulty approaching the protesters. After mobilising additional forces, we used mild force to bring the situation under control,” a senior police officer said.
Authorities later stormed the workers’ dormitory and rounded up those involved in the protest, including individuals who had gathered on the rooftop. Over 55 workers are currently under interrogation in connection with the violent outburst.
Police confirmed that the workers’ primary demand was compensation for the family of Amaresh Prasad, whose death occurred while on duty at the construction site. The incident has raised concerns about the welfare and safety of migrant workers employed in Chennai’s construction sector.
Officials are continuing investigations into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the protest and the escalation to violence.
With PTI inputs
