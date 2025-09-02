Tamil Nadu: Migrant workers’ protest turns violent over colleague’s death

Mourning turned into mayhem on Tuesday in Kattupalli, Chennai, as grief-stricken migrant workers demanding justice for a colleague who fell to his death from an under-construction building erupted into a violent protest, clashing with police in the city’s northern suburbs.

The demonstration was initially peaceful, with workers gathering in large numbers to seek compensation for the family of Amaresh Prasad, a 32-year-old migrant from Uttar Pradesh who died after falling from a building in Kattupalli, Tiruvallur district, on 1 September.

However, the situation turned chaotic when the workers suddenly began hurling stones at police personnel who had arrived to address their grievances.