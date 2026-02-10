SC agrees to hear plea against Assam CM; Cong files police complaint over ‘point-blank shot’ video

Opposition parties on Monday escalated their confrontation with the government by submitting a notice for a no-confidence motion against Om Birla, accusing the Speaker of acting in a partisan manner and denying Opposition members adequate opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha.

Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K. Suresh and whip Mohamed Jawed submitted the notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on behalf of several Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

The Trinamool Congress MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to the move.

Around 120 MPs belonging to parties such as the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) had already signed the notice seeking to move the resolution, sources said.

The move comes amid repeated disruptions in the Lower House during the ongoing Budget session, with Opposition parties alleging that parliamentary conventions were being disregarded and that senior Opposition leaders were being denied the opportunity to place their views on record.

Opposition leaders have cited instances where Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not permitted to speak during key debates, including the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, despite established parliamentary practice.

The Congress has alleged that the Speaker’s conduct amounted to a breach of constitutional neutrality expected of the Chair and said the denial of speaking time had undermined parliamentary democracy.